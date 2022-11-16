Worker killed at Argonaut Gold site in northern Ontario

A worker is dead following an incident at a mill facility in northern Ontario.

Argonaut Gold said the accident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, at its Magino Project.

It involved a contractor who was working on construction of the mill facility, which is about a one-hour drive from Wawa, Ont.

“We are profoundly saddened by this accident. The safety of our employees and contractors is our highest priority and the loss of this individual is a shock to us all. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family and loved ones,” said Larry Radford, president and CEO of Argonaut Gold.

The company said it is working with authorities to investigate the accident and determine the cause.

Advertisement

The worker was killed when they were struck by materials, according to published reports. The contractor worked for a company called Scott Steel Erectors, according to a statement from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

Scott Steel Erectors, based in Hamilton, lists the Mangino Gold Mine on its list of projects. It said its work includes the “design, supply and install of process plant and gold room pre-engineered metal buildings, including the supply and installation of roof and wall cladding systems.” It also lists design, supply and installation of overhead cranes and monorails.

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production.