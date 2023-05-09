OHS Canada Magazine

Worker fatally injured at Amazon warehouse in Indiana


Avatar photo

May 9, 2023
By The Associated Press

Global OHS News Amazon Worker Fatality

The Amazon building in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo: Adobe Stock

A worker died after being injured at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne, Ind., in an incident that closed the facility for the rest of the day Monday, authorities said.

Emergency medical crews were called to an Amazon Fulfillment Center about noon Monday, Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Cpl. Adam Griffith said. The worker was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation, the sheriff’s department said. Additional details about the death were not immediately released.

The worker has not been identified.

Amazon spokesman Andre Woodson issued a statement saying the company’s “thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s loved ones and our team at the facility. ”

Advertisement

“We’re conducting a thorough investigation of the incident and working closely with authorities as they conduct their own investigations as well,” the statement said.

Employees were sent home for the day with pay after the warehouse was closed, the company said. It said a night shift was canceled and those employees also will be paid.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Fire reported at another Amazon warehouse in New York
Democrats question worker safety in Amazon warehouse rebuild in Illinois
All workers at Amazon warehouse in Brampton, Ont., ordered to self-isolate
One killed, one injured in shooting at Florida Amazon facility