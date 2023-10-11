OHS Canada Magazine

Worker dead in apparent drowning at Birchcliff Energy site in Alberta


October 11, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety alberta Birchcliff Energy Drowning

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. says a contractor has been killed on the job at one of the company’s sites in northern Alberta.

The Calgary-based oil and gas company says the incident occurred at one of its water storage pits located south of Bay Tree, Alta. Birchcliff says emergency response crews responded to the scene Tuesday evening.

The company says it appears the contractor may have drowned, though it adds the incident is still being investigated.

Birchcliff says the contractor’s family has been notified. The contractor’s name has not been released.

