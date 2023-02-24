OHS Canada Magazine

Worker accused of crashing city bus into Quebec daycare and killing 2 kids fit to stand trial


February 24, 2023
By The Canadian Press

The Quebec man accused of killing two young children when the city bus he was driving slammed into a Montreal-area daycare has been judged fit to stand trial.

Pierre Ny St-Amand made an appearance today in a courtroom in Laval, Que., where his lawyer said that a psychiatric evaluation requested last week found the accused mentally able to participate in the criminal case.

Defence lawyer Julien L’Esperance Hudon today requested an evaluation of his client’s criminal responsibility — whether the accused was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the alleged crime. That request was accepted by the judge.

The 51-year-old driver with the Laval transit corporation was arrested Feb. 8 after a bus he was driving crashed into the front of a daycare in the Ste-Rose neighbourhood, killing two four-year-olds and injuring six other children.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The evaluation will take place at a Montreal psychiatric hospital, and the case will return before a judge on March 28.

