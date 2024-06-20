Work to resume on Calgary water pipe after two workers injured

Repairs to a fractured Calgary water pipe were to resume Thursday after two workers were injured at the site, while the city’s mayor pleaded with residents to step up their conservation efforts.

Chris Collier, the city’s director of occupational safety, said welding the replacement pipe into place would continue after provincial officials gave the all-clear Thursday morning.

“This morning, (Occupational Health and Safety) Alberta determined welding work could continue,” he said.

The workers were taken to hospital Wednesday night and one remained there with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Infrastructure director Francois Bouchard said the injuries are likely to delay the repairs by a day or two. Previous estimates suggested repairs would be complete by the middle of next week.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jyoti Gondek continued to plead with Calgarians to conserve water after recent days saw consistent increases in consumption.

“That is taking us far above the safety threshold,” she said. “This morning, we were at a place where we really didn’t have enough of a cushion for lifesaving efforts like those in hospitals and firefighting.”