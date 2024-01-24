OHS Canada Magazine

Woman dies after getting hit by snowplow in Montreal suburb


Avatar photo

January 24, 2024
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety montreal Snowplow

Montreal police say a 75-year-old woman has died after getting hit by a snow plow Tuesday morning. The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police say a 75-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a snowplow Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m., when police responded to a call about a collision in the suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, at the western end of Montreal Island.

Police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin says it appears the snowplow hit the woman in the parking lot of a residential building.

Police say the woman suffered serious injuries to her lower body but was conscious when she was brought to hospital.

However, she died of her injuries later in the day.

Advertisement

No charges have been filed, but Drouin says a police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Both drivers dead after tractor trailer, snowplow collide in northern Ontario
Montreal traffic control worker dies several days after hit and run at worksite
Mail carrier attacked by pit bulls in north Montreal suburb
Toronto transit passenger injured by sudden braking dies in hospital, police say