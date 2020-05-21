WOHSS names new chair, vice-chair

The Women in Occupational Health and Safety Society (WOHSS) is under new leadership.

Effective May 20, Stephanie Benay of Courtney, B.C., is the society’s new chairperson, while Shannon Bolger of Calgary is now vice-chair.

Benay — who had been serving as vice-chair — succeeds inaugural chair Paula Campkin, who now moves to the role of past chairperson.

“I am excited to pass the leadership reins of the WOHSS board to Stephanie and Shannon,” Campkin said in a press release. “Both of these women are extremely capable, dedicated and passionate about building a better future for women in OHS.”

Founded in 2017, the WOHSS is a grassroots organization dedicated to supporting women working in occupational health and safety through education, mentoring, resources and connection. The group has members from across Canada and the world.

Currently director of safety systems and assurance at BC Hydro, Benay is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) and is a founding member of WOHSS.

Previously serving as board secretary, Bolger is a CRSP with nearly two decades of experience. She is president and owner of Benchmark Safety, a safety management consultancy.

The WOHSS is currently seeking expressions of interest for new board members. The selections process will be completed in June and the new board will be announced at the WOHSS AGM in July.