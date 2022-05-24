WOHSS appoints new executives, welcomes chairperson and vice chairperson

The Women in Occupational Health and Safety Society (WOHSS) announced the appointment of Shannon Bolger of Calgary, Alta. to the role of Chairperson; and Leigh-Ann Stewart of Vernon, B.C. to the role of vice chairperson, effective May 1.

WOHSS, a non-profit organization, continues its commitment to support women in occupational health and safety under the wing of its new executives, it said in a press release.

Shannon Bolger, a founding member of WOHSS, is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) with more than 20 years of OHS experience. She owns a safety management consulting firm and has worked in a wide variety of industries to provide development, implementation, and monitoring support to organizations across the globe, proving her expertise in a suite of interrelated safety management disciplines. She succeeds Stephanie Benay.

Previously the WOHSS director of champions program, Leigh-Ann Stewart is also a CRSP with more than 24 years of safety experience, including in industries such as retail, warehousing, transportation, municipal work, and ski hill operations.

“I’m excited for WOHSS and its plans for growth with the capable leadership of Shannon and Leigh-Ann. With the support of an incredibly supportive, invested, and competent Board, WOHSS is set to soar,” said Benay, founding WOHSS member and past-chairperson.

WOHSS is comprised of members from across Canada and internationally, representing a variety of industries and professional backgrounds.