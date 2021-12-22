Winner of women’s occupational health and safety scholarship announced

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) announced the winner of the 2021 Chad Bradley Scholarship Award.

Jolene Gust, who is enrolled in the University of Calgary’s Occupational Health and Safety Fundamentals Certificate Program, has been awarded the $3,000 scholarship prize.

Recipients of the Chad Bradley Scholarship Award must be enrolled in either a full or part-time program leading to an occupational health and safety designation from an accredited college or university in Canada. To apply for the scholarship, candidates submitted an essay detailing why they were pursuing their education in occupational health and safety; their motivation and inspiration; what and how they expected to contribute to the field and/or safe work; and other achievements. The winner was selected by a panel of judges (representing labour, government, and employers) comprised of members of CCOHS’ Council of Governors.

Information about Chad Bradley as well as full details about the scholarship is available on the CCOHS website: www.ccohs.ca/scholarships.

The Chad Bradley Scholarship Award was established in 2019 by the CCOHS Council of Governors to honour the memory of former governor Catherine (Chad) Bradley. The award pays tribute to her efforts as a leader in occupational health and safety.