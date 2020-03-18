WEBINAR: Leading-edge and sharp-edge training

In partnership with 3M, OHS Canada hosted a free webinar on March 11, focused on the challenges and solutions associated with leading-edge and sharp-edge training for construction applications.

The webinar session is available above.

The presenter was Don Medeiros, a senior safety applications professional with 3M at the company’s fall protection plant in Mississauga, Ont.

Much of the focus was on self-retracting lifelines (SRLs). Newer leading-edge SRLs enable users to tie off at their feet in situations where there is no anchor available above the user’s head.

On construction sites in particular, there are multiple instances where sharp edges can cause extreme danger to the lifeline in a fall arrest over the edge.

These leading-edge SRLs are designed to protect the user and the lifeline itself. The addition of energy absorbers enable the SRLs to arrest the fall without damage or failure.

This webinar covers:

• definition of leading edge versus sharp edge

• overview of common applications/misconceptions

• regulatory requirements

• appropriate PPE/system selection

• CSA and ANSI testing protocols for leading edge

• new requirements for working below the D-ring during leading-edge applications.