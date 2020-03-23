Webinar on-demand: What employers need to know about COVID-19

For those who may have missed our March 19 webinar, it is now available on-demand.

Last week, OHS Canada hosted a webinar focused on employer decisions on COVID-19 measures when it comes to employee health and safety.

Coping with COVID-19: What you need to know is focused on employer decisions on social distancing, work-from-home policy ad crisis communications.

David Reiter, a partner with Aird and Berlis in Toronto, and Katie Robertson, an emergency and crisis communications management expert in Edmonton, discuss employer responsibilities in times of pandemics and emergencies.

To view the webinar on demand, visit our webinar registration page here.

Cost to view is $49 — a discounted rate from our regular webinar price of $69.

David Reiter is a partner with Aird and Berlis in Toronto. As a strategic litigator, David focuses on a variety of civil and quasi-criminal matters involving incidents and conduct at and outside of workplaces. He is a member of the firm’s Litigation Group and Occupational Health & Safety Group and he is a regular contributor to OHS Canada.

Katie Robertson is an emergency and crisis communications management expert with more than 15 years of experience in the communications industry. She is the founder of Grapevine Communications in Edmonton and the program lead for the Emergency Management Communications Certification program, delivered through the Crisis Communications Institute.