WEBINAR: Confined space safety

In partnership with 3M Canada, OHS Canada hosted a free webinar on May 27, 2020, focused on keeping workers safe from hazards associated with confined spaces.

The webinar session is available above.

From potentially toxic atmospheres to physically hazardous conditions such as extreme temperatures, unstable materials, or the potential for falls, confined spaces often present unseen challenges.

No two confined spaces are exactly alike.

Type, size and hazards vary greatly, along with different standards, regulations and company policies that can apply to each working environment.

This webinar covers the following: