Videos emerge of working hanging precariously from crane in downtown Toronto

A scary scene played out in the skies over downtown Toronto this morning after a worker was left dangling from a crane.

It all unfolded at a construction site at the corner of Front Street West and Simcoe Street.

PCL confirmed to CBC News that there was an incident at the site involving a rigger who worked for a contractor. That contractor has been identified as Modern Niagara.

In a statement to OHS Canada, Jessica Betrand – director of marketing and communications at Modern Niagara – said:

“On July 5th, an incident involving one of our employees took place at a job site located on Front Street. They were entangled with a tagline after hooking a load and were safely lowered to the work surface. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured. The safety of all of our employees, our partners, and the community is our top priority. We are working with all appropriate authorities and the incident is currently under investigation.”