VIDEO: Safety advice for employers as Canada reopens
Experts weigh in as provinces ease COVID-19 restrictions
May 7, 2020
OHS Canada
Canadian provinces are beginning to unveil plans to reopen their economies following closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 7, OHS Canada editor Marcel Vander Wier spoke with three safety experts from different regions in the country to better understand how employers should be developing safe workplace policies.
Thank you to:
-
Dan Strand, director of prevention field services at WorkSafeBC in Richmond, B.C.
-
Mike Parent, vice-president of prevention services at Workplace Safety North in North Bay, Ont.
-
Tim Peterson, vice-president of prevention at WorkSafe NB in Saint John, N.B.
