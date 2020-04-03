OHS Canada Magazine

News

VIDEO: How COVID-19 has affected Canada’s health and safety profession

Experts weigh in on pandemic's impact on industry

April 3, 2020
OHS Canada

The effects of COVID-19 continue to sweep across the country, affecting citizens and businesses alike.

On April 3, OHS Canada editor Marcel Vander Wier spoke with three safety experts from different regions in the country to better understand their experiences through this pandemic.

Thank you to:

  • MJ MacDonald, CEO of Construction Safety Nova Scotia in Halifax
  • Roger Tickner, president of Tickner Safety in Richmond Hill, Ont.
  • Paula Campkin, vice-president and chief safety officer at Energy Safety Canada in Calgary.
Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*