VIDEO: How COVID-19 has affected Canada’s health and safety profession
Experts weigh in on pandemic's impact on industry
April 3, 2020
The effects of COVID-19 continue to sweep across the country, affecting citizens and businesses alike.
On April 3, OHS Canada editor Marcel Vander Wier spoke with three safety experts from different regions in the country to better understand their experiences through this pandemic.
Thank you to:
- MJ MacDonald, CEO of Construction Safety Nova Scotia in Halifax
- Roger Tickner, president of Tickner Safety in Richmond Hill, Ont.
- Paula Campkin, vice-president and chief safety officer at Energy Safety Canada in Calgary.
