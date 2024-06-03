Union members and allies mark Injured Workers’ Day in locations across Ontario

The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) supported several events across Ontario on June 1, as injured workers and their allies marked Injured Workers’ Day in the province.

“For decades, injured workers have been leading the fight for justice for workers injured on the job,” said Laura Walton, OFL President. “We echo their call for a comprehensive compensation system that covers all workers and real income supports that lift injured workers out of poverty.”

In Toronto, over 100 people joined a rally at Queen’s Park, which included speeches by injured workers and supporters.

Earlier last week, Jamie West, ONDP MPP for Sudbury and Official Opposition Critic for Labour, spoke about his injured workers’ bill, which passed second reading on May 30.

“I’m advocating for June 1 to be officially proclaimed as Injured Workers Day in Ontario,” said West. “Injured workers should never feel invisible, and this day will ensure they are recognized by the government.”

Rallies also took place in London and Windsor, while injured workers in Thunder Bay marked the occasion on May 30. All events were led by the Ontario Network of Injured Workers’ Groups (ONIWG).

“As we gather to commemorate our 41st Injured Workers’ Day, we have much to celebrate, including recently announced reviews that should benefit injured migrant workers and the passage Thursday, on second reading, of MPP West’s Injured Workers’ Day bill,” said Willy Noiles, Acting ONIWG President. “We look forward to seeing West’s long overdue legislation becoming law in time for June 1, 2025.”

At the end of April, the OFL launched its Injured Workers’ Bill of Rights , an initiative to promote injured workers’ demands among all workers in Ontario.

“While we fight to win the supports that injured workers urgently need, we also fight to ensure the best health and safety standards in all Ontario workplaces,” added Walton. “Prevention is key to ensure no worker becomes injured or ill at work, and that all workers make it home safe at the end of the day.”

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. It is the largest provincial labour federation in Canada.