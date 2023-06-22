OHS Canada Magazine

U.S. Coast Guard confirms Titan debris found at Titanic site, five crew dead


June 22, 2023
By The Associated Press

Photo: OceanGate

The United States Coast Guard has confirmed that debris belonging to the Titan submersible has been found near the wreck of the Titanic and all five passengers aboard the vessel are dead.

Rear Adm. John Mauger says a tail cone of the submersible and other debris from the vessel were found about 1,600 feet from the bow of the famous shipwreck.

Mauger says the debris was consistent with the catastrophic loss of the craft’s pressure chamber.

He says the coast guard immediately notified the families of the five people aboard the submersible.

The submersible Titan, operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with surface vessels on Sunday morning as it was nearing the Titanic shipwreck during a 3,800-metre dive.

The debris was discovered by a crew operating a remotely operated vehicle aboard the Horizon Arctic, a Canadian-flagged offshore tug and supply vessel.

