Two workers of Toronto Loblaws test positive for COVID-19, now isolating at home

TORONTO — Two workers at a Loblaws grocery store at the old Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto have tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw says it closed the store briefly to allow for additional cleaning and has since reopened.

The company says neither employee had symptoms at the time and have not worked in the store during the past week.

Loblaw says the employees and those who worked closely with them are now at home in self isolation.

The company says it is now enforcing physical-distancing rules inside the store.

Toronto Public Health says there have been more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 and 759 deaths as of Saturday.