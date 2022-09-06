OHS Canada Magazine

Two workers injured in N.L. refinery explosion have been released from hospital


September 6, 2022
By The Canadian Press

Braya Renewable Fuels says two of the eight workers injured in the explosion at Come By Chance Refinery in Newfoundland have been released from hospital.

In a statement Monday afternoon the company said that it has stopped construction work at the refinery 150 kilometres west of St. John’s until Sept. 12.

It will resume work after the refinery is assessed by its occupational health and safety division next week.

The refinery, which is a main source of employment in the area, was once an oil-producing plant that has been going through the process of conversion to a renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel operation.

The cause of Friday’s explosion and subsequent fire at the refinery is under investigation by police and the province’s Occupational Health and Safety division.

Jim Stump, president of refining with Braya, said in a statement the company is committed to learning from this incident to ensure it can prevent something like this from happening again.

