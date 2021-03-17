Two workers dead after crane topples on Gabriola Island: B.C. RCMP
March 17, 2021
By The Canadian Press
GABRIOLA, B.C. — The RCMP say two workers have died after a crane toppled on Gabriola Island in British Columbia.
The Mounties say in a news release that police and emergency services were called to a construction site Tuesday morning.
The release says the boom of a concrete pump-truck broke.
Police say both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The RCMP say the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC will conduct parallel investigations into the cause of death.
