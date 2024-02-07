Two new directors appointed to WorkSafeBC governance board

Two new directors have been appointed to the governance board for WorkSafeBC, effective immediately.

The WorkSafeBC board of directors serves as a steward of WorkSafeBC and the workers’ compensation system, the Government of British Columbia said in a press release.

The Workers Compensation Act requires that the board includes representation from professionals from a range of relevant fields, including health care and rehabilitation, occupational health and safety, law or law enforcement and an actuary. Representation must also include workers, employers and the public interest.

William Laird Cronk

William Laird Cronk, a representative of the public interest, was appointed as a director for a term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

Cronk has significant experience in labour and business endeavours. A Red Seal electrician by trade, he spent more than two decades working in the marine, communication, commercial, industrial and residential sectors in B.C.

He was the Vancouver Island representative for the BC Building Trades Council and also worked as an employment standards officer for the B.C. Ministry of Labour. From 2001 to 2018, he was the international representative with the First District Office of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), servicing IBEW local unions throughout B.C., Yukon territory and Alberta.

From 2018 to 2022, Cronk was elected twice as president of the BC Federation of Labour, representing the views of more than 500,000 affiliated members from across the province.

Anil Kumar Niranjan Singh

Anil Kumar Niranjan Singh, representative of law or law enforcement, was appointed as a director for a term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

Singh is a patrol sergeant in the Vancouver Police Department. During his 20-year career, he completed assignments in the Domestic Violence, Criminal Harassment and Elder Abuse Unit, and Court and Detention Services.

As the board chair of Coast Mental Health (Coast), he is a community builder and transformational leader, focusing his efforts on building strong networks to encourage community-based mental-health services and programming that reflect the vision, mission and values of Coast. Throughout his career, he has excelled at motivating and organizing people through passion and purpose.

He has spent a meaningful part of his career working with a myriad of stakeholders to resolve issues through respectful dialogue and consensus, while strengthening relationships between members of the group. Singh has a master of science in social cognitive neuroscience from Middlesex University, London, England.