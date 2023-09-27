Two firefighters injured, one seriously, in pair of Toronto fires

The chief of Toronto Fire Services says the two firefighters injured in separate fires are a “stark reminder” of the dangerous work crews encounter daily.

Chief Matthew Pegg says a firefighter was sent to hospital after falling into a basement while battling a fire at a North York home under construction Tuesday night.

Paramedics say the firefighter had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Then hours later, at 1:30 a.m., another firefighter was injured while responding to a four-alarm fire in the city’s downtown core on Queen Street West, near Bathurst Street.

Pegg says that firefighter and one resident of the Queen Street building were both assessed on scene and sent to hospital on a precautionary basis.

Both fires are under control.

“Tonight has been a stark reminder of the realities of what our crews do each and every day,” Pegg said at the scene of the Queen Street fire early Wednesday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them both and, of course, with the displaced and injured residents here. We’re hoping for a full recovery and I’m very thankful that we didn’t see something worse.”