Two dead, three in hospital after crash involving school bus, student not hurt

Ontario Provincial Police say two people have died and three others are in hospital after a crash involving a vehicle and a school bus in Caledon, northwest of Toronto.

Police say the school bus was carrying one student, who was not injured, and a driver, while there were five people in the other vehicle.

They say the crash took place just before 8 a.m. today.

Police say one person died at the scene and four people from the passenger vehicle were taken to hospital, one of whom later died.

Police say a stretch of Heart Lake Road is expected to remain closed to traffic for several hours due to the investigation.