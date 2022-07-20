Two dead, 10 injured in multi-vehicle crash on highway south of Montreal

Quebec provincial police say two people are dead and 10 injured after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Highway 30, south of Montreal.

Police say the driver of a truck allegedly did not slow down when approaching a construction zone around 10:30 p.m. near the exit for Grande-Allée Blvd. and rammed seven vehicles.

In one of the vehicles, a 42-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy died, while two other occupants — a 55-year-old man and 16-year-old boy — are in critical condition.

Eight other people were injured and taken to hospital.

The driver of the truck was treated for nervous shock.

Sgt. Catherine Bernard says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.