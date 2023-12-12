Two contractors injured in workplace incident at GreenMantra Technologies in Brantford, Ont.

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, The Hamilton Spectator

Two people were injured in a workplace incident at GreenMantra Technologies on Elgin Street in Brantford on Thursday.

“Two third-party contractors were injured while completing a maintenance activity at our site during a scheduled shutdown,” said a statement emailed to The Spectator by GreenMantra.

Police and the ministry were immediately contacted, the statement said.

Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond confirmed that police were called to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

“All parties had been evacuated by Brantford Fire at time of police arrival. Information available indicates that two men were injured and transported for medical treatment however I cannot confirm the extent of injuries,” Matthews-Osmond told The Spectator in an email.

Jennifer Rushby, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, told The Spectator in an email that the ministry was notified of the incident on Thursday, and has assigned an inspector.

“One requirement has been issued to the employer, GreenMantra Technologies. As the ministry’s investigation is ongoing, we cannot share further information at this time,” Rushby said.

According to the company’s website, GreenMantra is a clean technology company that upcycles waste plastics — including those that are hard to recycle, like grocery bags — into high-value polymers for applications like asphalt roofing and roads.

“We are working in partnership with the Ministry, and a third-party contractor to investigate this incident. The company is committed to the health and safety of its employees, contractors, and the local community,” the statement from GreenMantra said.