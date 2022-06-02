Two companies in Saskatchewan fined after workplace injury

Two companies in Saskatchewan pleaded guilty to violations under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on May 25, 2022, after a worker sustained serious injuries in the same workplace in 2019.

Norsask Forest Products Inc. and RYTT Contracting Ltd. pleaded guilty to contravening clause 19(1)(a) of the regulations, that is being the employers, they failed to ensure that the worker was trained in all matters necessary to protect the worker’s health and safety when the worker began work at the place of employment, resulting in a serious injury.

Norsak Forest Products Inc. was fined $71,428.57 plus a surcharge of $28,571.43, for a total fine of $100,000. Four additional charges were stayed.

On the other hand, RYTT Contracting Ltd. was fined $21,428.57 plus a surcharge of $8,571.43, for a total fine of $30,000. One additional charge was stayed.

The incident happened on October 7, 2019 near Meadow Lake, Sask. A worker sustained serious injuries after their glove became entangled in the chain of a sprocket.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely.