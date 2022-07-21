TSSA safety inspectors go on strike in Ontario: Union

About 170 safety inspectors in Ontario have walked off the job, according to the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO).

The union said the workers at the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) went on strike as of 12:01 a.m. on July 21.

The unionized workers have been bargaining for their first contract since November 2021, the union said.

Talks broke down on Wednesday afternoon when the TSSA walked away from the bargaining table, it said.

What the inspectors do

The workers inspect everything from amusement park rides, food trucks and elevators, to fuel burning equipment, boilers and pressure vessels and elements in nuclear power plants. TSSA safety inspectors also provide support to police and fire services.

Advertisement

“It is unconscionable that the TSSA is willing to compromise the public safety of all Ontarians rather than provide safety inspectors with fair working conditions,” said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick.

“What these workers are asking for is reasonable. They want improved accountability for public safety standards and practices from the TSSA. They want wages and benefits consistent with industry standards, to help address understaffing issues and improve retention and recruitment. They want to have a stronger voice in their workplace as frontline experts in their field.”

The first strike action will be taking place near the entrance of Canada’s Wonderland on July 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at the corner of Jane Street and Norwood Avenue, it said.