TSB probe underway after one injured in RCMP plane crash at Whitehorse airport


April 19, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Photo: RCMP

Members of a Transportation Safety Board team are spending at least another day assessing the scene of an RCMP plane crash at the Whitehorse airport.

A statement from the board says the team arrived Tuesday, a day after the single-engine turboprop Pilatus PC 12 went down just before noon.

Once all the information has been gathered and the site assessment wraps up, the board says a decision will be made about the potential to improve transportation safety by conducting a full investigation.

The Mounties have said the lone pilot, an RCMP employee, was seriously hurt and is being treated for injuries.

Details, including the name of the pilot and whether they are a civilian employee or an officer, have not been released.

The crash closed Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International for a period on Monday, but the airport has since reopened.

