OHS Canada Magazine

TSB investigators deploy to freight train derailment Saturday near Field, B.C.


Avatar photo

February 20, 2024
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety

Eastbound trains wait in Field, B.C., for the line to be cleared following a derailment, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were deployed Saturday to the site of a train derailment near Field, B.C., close to the British Columbia-Alberta border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were deployed Saturday to the site of a train derailment near Field, B.C., close to the British Columbia-Alberta border.

TSB spokesman Liam MacDonald says there were no immediate reports of injuries, fires or leaks after the derailment involving two freight trains at Ottertail station Saturday evening.

MacDonald says initial preliminary reports indicate the derailment involves a parked and moving train.

He says there were reports of some rail cars that were on their sides.

The Field area derailment is the second train incident in B.C. so far this weekend.

Advertisement

Two rail crew members sent to hospital late Friday after four locomotives hit a stopped freight train.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
No danger after freight train derailment near Quebec Ontario border
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board
Broken rail led to Saskatchewan potash train derailment: TSB report
Teamsters ask Manitoba medical examiner for inquest into fatal train derailment