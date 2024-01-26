OHS Canada Magazine

TSB continues to probe deadly northern airplane crash that killed diamond mine workers


January 26, 2024
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety Aviation Safety northwest territories Rio Tinto TSB

The wreckage from a plane crash is shown in Fort Smith, N.W.T., in this recent handout photo. A passenger plane crashed early Tuesday near the town of Fort Smith, N.W.T., near the Alberta boundary. The coroner’s office says six people have died and one person was taken to hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Investigators have started going through the site of a deadly plane crash just outside the town of Fort Smith in the Northwest Territories.

The Transportation Safety Board has released photos from the scene showing the wreckage of the charter plane in a heavily wooded area.

The agency says this kind of investigation is generally completed within 15 months.

The plane, a British Aerospace Jetstream, was headed Tuesday morning to the Diavik Diamond Mine, northeast of Yellowknife.

It crashed just after takeoff, killing four mine workers and two crew members.

The lone survivor, another mine worker, was airlifted to hospital in Yellowknife.

