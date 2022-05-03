Trucking company fined $37K after worker injured while operating loader

A Saskatchewan trucking company has been fined more than $37,000 after a worker was injured while operating a loader.

Rock Solid Trucking Ltd. pleaded guilty to two violations of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 in Swift Current Provincial Court on April 20.

It was fined $26,500 plus a surcharge of $10,600 for a total of $37,100 for contravening:

clause 156(b)(i) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, where a defect or unsafe condition that may create a hazard to a worker is identified in the powered mobile equipment, fail to immediately take steps to protect the health and safety of any worker who may be at risk until the defect is repaired or the unsafe condition is corrected, resulting in the serious injury of a worker); and

For contravening clause 8(1)(b) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, fail to give notice to the division as soon as is reasonably possible of every accident at a place of employment that will require a worker to be admitted to a hospital as an in-patient for a period of 72 hours or more, resulting in the serious injury to a worker).

Two other charges were stayed in court.

Charges stemmed from an incident that occurred at a worksite near Cadillac, on August 18, 2020.

Employers and contractors are required by the regulations to report all serious injuries, fatalities and dangerous occurrences that occur in the workplace to the Occupational Health and Safety Branch at the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, the province said.