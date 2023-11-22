Truck and trailer repair company in Stratford, Ont., fined $55,000 after workplace injury

An employer in Stratford, Ont., has been fined $55,000 after one of its workers, who wasn’t wearing eye protection, was injured when a piece of wire was ejected from a grinder.

On April 20, 2023, a worker at Humphrey Fleet Service was removing and replacing a rear light assembly on a customer’s trailer in one of its repair bays.

This task involved removing the light box from the trailer, straightening it using a bottle jack and re-installing it by securing it with four bolts on the trailer. After re-installing the light box, the worker removed the silicone seal using a grinder equipped with a wire wheel head.

In the process of replacing the silicone seal using the same grinder, a piece of the wire was ejected from the wheel head, injuring the worker. The worker was not wearing any eye protection at the time.

A Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development investigation revealed that Humphrey Fleet Service Inc. employed several methods to remind workers to wear eye protection, but none were documented or enforced.

Humphrey Fleet Service Inc. failed to ensure that the worker was wearing eye protection appropriate in the circumstances, as prescribed by section 81 of the Regulation for Industrial Establishments, and contrary to section 25(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Humphrey Fleet Service Inc. plead guilty to in court. The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.