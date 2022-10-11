OHS Canada Magazine

Trendwood fined $150K after worker fatally struck by rail car in Edmonton


October 11, 2022
By OHS Canada

(Steve/Adobe Stock)

An Alberta company has been fined $150,000 after one of its workers was killed on the job.

On Jan. 10, 2020, a worker for Trendwood in Edmonton was moving a rail car. That worker was run over by that rail car, resulting in a fatal injury, according to the province.

Trendwood Limited pled guilty to contravention of Section 139(1)(b) of the Occupational Health and Safety Code for failing to ensure that a worker was protected from falling, if a worker could fall at a temporary or permanent work area, a vertical distance of less than three metres if there was an unusual possibility of injury.

The fine of $150,000 was inclusive of the 20 per cent victim fine surcharge. Trendwood was also placed on 18 months of “Enhanced Regulatory Supervision,” the province said.

All other charges were withdrawn.

