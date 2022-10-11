Trendwood fined $150K after worker fatally struck by rail car in Edmonton
Health & Safety alberta fatal accident Fatal Injury Fines Railroad Safety Railroads Trendwood
An Alberta company has been fined $150,000 after one of its workers was killed on the job.
On Jan. 10, 2020, a worker for Trendwood in Edmonton was moving a rail car. That worker was run over by that rail car, resulting in a fatal injury, according to the province.
Trendwood Limited pled guilty to contravention of Section 139(1)(b) of the Occupational Health and Safety Code for failing to ensure that a worker was protected from falling, if a worker could fall at a temporary or permanent work area, a vertical distance of less than three metres if there was an unusual possibility of injury.
The fine of $150,000 was inclusive of the 20 per cent victim fine surcharge. Trendwood was also placed on 18 months of “Enhanced Regulatory Supervision,” the province said.
All other charges were withdrawn.
Advertisement
Print this page