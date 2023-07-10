OHS Canada Magazine

Transportation Safety Board investigates vehicle fire at Montreal Trudeau airport


Avatar photo

July 10, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety Aviation Safety Fire montreal

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a service vehicle caught fire under an Air Canada plane at the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Sunday.

A team of investigators will look at the circumstances surrounding the blaze, which happened close to a Boeing 777 aircraft.

The safety board did not give a cause of the fire.

Air Canada says the fire developed in a water truck that was servicing the plane and that the flames were quickly doused by groundcrew.

The airline says the passengers, who had arrived from Geneva, were quickly taken off the aircraft with the help of crew.

Advertisement

It says no injuries were reported and the plane will be inspected before it returns to service.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Small plane crashes on road near Ontario airport; Transportation Safety Board probing
Transportation Safety Board sends investigators to assess B.C. seaplane crash
Transportation Safety Board investigates after child hit and killed by GO train
Three hurt after plane clips truck during landing, crashes at Langley, B.C., airport