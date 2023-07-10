Transportation Safety Board investigates vehicle fire at Montreal Trudeau airport

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a service vehicle caught fire under an Air Canada plane at the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Sunday.

A team of investigators will look at the circumstances surrounding the blaze, which happened close to a Boeing 777 aircraft.

The safety board did not give a cause of the fire.

Air Canada says the fire developed in a water truck that was servicing the plane and that the flames were quickly doused by groundcrew.

The airline says the passengers, who had arrived from Geneva, were quickly taken off the aircraft with the help of crew.

It says no injuries were reported and the plane will be inspected before it returns to service.