OHS Canada Magazine

Transportation Safety Board investigates after child hit and killed by GO train


The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a four-year-old child was hit and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont.

The agency says it has sent an investigator after yesterday’s fatality, saying it’s gathering information and assessing what happened.

Peel Regional Police have said a child was hit by a GO train last night and pronounced dead at the scene.

The force says officers are investigating.

Metrolinx, the provincial agency that manages GO Transit, says it is helping with the investigation, including with questions regarding protections around rail lines.

Advertisement

It also says it is providing grief counsellors to crew and staff investigating the scene.

Print this page

Related
Experts call for Transportation Safety Board to investigate Ottawa bus crash
Contract Metrolinx worker killed during GO Transit construction in Pickering, Ont.
Transportation Safety Board concerned about ‘pervasive’ employee fatigue
TSB investigates after CP Rail freight train derails west of Winnipeg