Tractor trailer topples as rural bridge collapses in central Nova Scotia


June 13, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Engineers in central Nova Scotia are investigating after a rural bridge collapsed as a tractor-trailer drove over it.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall says police received a call at about 7 a.m. from the driver of the tractor-trailer after the bridge on Lake Road fell into the French River.

The bridge is located about three kilometres west of Tatamagouche, N.S., about 50 kilometres north of Truro, N.S.

Marshall says the driver was uninjured when his truck toppled over with the falling structure.

The Department of Public Works is investigating the bridge collapse, while the vehicle compliance division of Service Nova Scotia is determining whether the truck was allowed on the structure.

Authorities closed Lake Road and redirected motorists to alternative routes.

