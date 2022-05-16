Tour bus company in Alberta faces charges under OHS Act after fatal icefield crash

On July 18, 2020, an Ice Explorer bus rolled down an embankment on the Athabasca Glacier in Alberta’s Jasper National Park, killing three passengers and injuring numerous people, including the vehicle’s driver.

Laid charges

Brewster Inc., the company operating the Ice Explorer tours, is charged with eight counts under the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act of Alberta.

The charges are alleging the company failed to ensure the health and safety of its workers and passengers in relation to the use and maintenance of seatbelts, controlling hazards, and equipment safety condition.

Parallel investigation

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Alberta’s provincial police service, has ran a conclusion of the investigation and is currently reviewing the process.

While the RCMP’s criminal investigation is independent, separate, and parallel to the OHS investigation, the RCMP has shared all requested investigative materials they have gathered with the Ministry of Labour and Immigration, as required by the Alberta OHS Act.

Next steps

The OHS Act matter is scheduled for June 23 in Jasper provincial court. As the matter is before the court, no further information will be provided.

Similarly, the RCMP will share further update once further information about the outcome of the criminal investigation is available.