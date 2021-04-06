OHS Canada Magazine

Toronto public schools to close Wednesday, classes moving online


TORONTO — All public schools in Toronto will be closed to in-person learning starting Wednesday.

The city’s top doctor says all classes should move online in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health says the closure will last until April 18 when the spring break ends and an extension of the order might be considered based on COVID-19 data at that time.

The health unit says new variants have increased the risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 and strong measures are necessary.

The order follows a similar move from public health officials in Peel Region, who ordered schools to move online today.

The Ontario government has said schools should remain open as they’re important to the students’ mental health.

