Toronto playing host to XXII World Congress on Safety and Health at Work

Toronto will host the XXII World Congress on Safety and Health at Work under the theme of “Prevention in the Connected Age: global solutions to achieve safe and healthy work for all.”

The Institute for Work & Health (IWH) and the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) will host the Congress, together with the International Social Security Association (ISSA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Participants from around the globe will attend virtually from Sept. 20 to 23.

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, high-level government officials, trade unions, workers and their representatives, communicators, representatives of social security organizations, filmmakers, journalists, speakers, thought leaders, occupational experts and decision-makers will explore critical occupational safety and health issues.

The Congress program features over 200 speakers in six technical sessions and 21 symposia. The International Media Festival for Prevention will take place during the Congress, as well as hundreds of virtual poster presentations and an International Safety and Health Exhibition.

Speakers include: