Tickets now available for OHS Honours, part of the ‘Biggest Night in Workplace Safety’

OHS Canada has announced the details for the celebration of the winners of its prestigious OHS Honours awards program.

On Sept. 15, 2022, safety professionals from across Canada are gathering in Toronto at the Globe and Mail Centre to honour this year’s winners.

“We were impressed by the quality of the nominations received from across Canada this year,” said Todd Humber, publisher of OHS Canada. “We also had a record-breaking number of entries, which is making the job of the judges tougher than ever.”

The celebration

Tickets are now available to attend the cocktail reception, gala dinner and awards ceremony. Professionals can buy individual tickets, half tables (4) or full tables (8) for this event.

This year, OHS Honours is co-located with the Psychologically Safe Workplace Awards – presented by Talent Canada and OHS Canada – which recognize the best workplace mental health practices in Canada.

“It’s the biggest night in workplace safety,” said Humber. “Not only is this an opportunity to celebrate, but you can network with like-minded professionals and learn about the practices of some of the leading organizations in the country.”

The conference

There is also a special conference on workplace mental health taking place in the afternoon immediately before the celebration starts. The Psychologically Safe Workplace Summit features three ground-breaking sessions. It all kicks off at 2 p.m. ET.

Doors for the cocktail reception and gala dinner open at 5:30 p.m. ET.

You can see the full agenda at reserve your tickets today by going to https://www.ohshonours.com/