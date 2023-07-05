OHS Canada Magazine

Three workers hurt after partial ceiling collapse at University of Saskatchewan




July 5, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety

Photo: Getty Images

Three construction workers are hurt after part of a ceiling collapsed at the University of Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon police say emergency crews were called after the ceiling fell on a construction crew. The fire department says three men were found with injuries.

It says one was trapped underneath roof panels and had a leg fracture, another got an ankle fracture, while the third suffered bruising.

The three were taken to hospital. The province’s Occupational Health and Safety unit is investigating.

