Three directors reappointed to WorkSafeBC’s governance board

Three directors have been reappointed to WorkSafeBC’s governance board, according to British Columba’s Ministry of Labour.

Effective Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023:

Michelle Laurie, worker representative, was reappointed as a director for a term ending Dec. 1, 2025;

Rebecca Packer, professional providing health care or rehabilitation services to persons with disabilities, was reappointed as a director for a term ending Dec. 1, 2025; and

Lorna Pawluk, employer representative, was reappointed as a director for a term ending Feb. 1, 2027

The WorkSafeBC board of directors serves as steward of WorkSafeBC and the workers’ compensation system, the province said in a press release.

The Workers Compensation Act requires that the board includes representation from professionals from a range of relevant fields, including health care and rehabilitation, occupational health and safety, law or law enforcement and an actuary. Representation must also include workers, employers and the public interest.

Biographies

Michelle Laurie

Michelle Laurie is a Red Seal certified electrician and has spent the majority of her career as a worker representative and advocate. Most recently, she was a staff representative for United Steelworkers. Prior to that she represented workers in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, as president of Local 258.

She has considerable board experience, having been a vice-president of the BC Federation of Labour and past chair of the boards of the Tumbler Ridge Health Care Centre, United Way of the Lower Mainland, BC Citizens for Public Power, and the Electrical Industry Training Institute.

Rebecca Packer

Rebecca Packer is a registered physical therapist, with a special interest in long-term care, working for the Island Health Authority in the territory of the K’ómoks First Nation on Vancouver Island.

She has extensive experience working with joint occupational health and safety committees and serves on the board of directors for the Health Sciences Association of British Columbia. She holds her master of science in physical therapy from the University of Alberta, a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Victoria, and has completed a graduate certificate in values-based leadership through Royal Roads University.

Lorna Pawluk

Lorna Pawluk has been involved in the workers’ compensation system since 1991 when she was appointed as an appeal commissioner in the predecessor tribunal to the Workers’ Compensation Appeal Tribunal. In 2001, she opened her own practice advising employers in health and safety matters, later expanding to related employment matters. In 2006, she joined Bernard LLP as associate counsel.

She has extensive board experience, having been on the board of the BC Safety Authority and chair of the Regulatory Practices Committee; the British Columbia Institute of Technology as vice-chair, chair of the Human Resources Committee and chair of the Governance Committee; and chair of the National Administrative Law Section of the Canadian Bar Association. She has also been on the board of the BC Council of Administrative Tribunals, the Employer’s Forum, and the College of Massage Therapists of BC, where she also chaired the inquiry committee.