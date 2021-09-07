Third pandemic-altered school year gets underway in many Ontario boards

TORONTO — It’s the first day back to school after the summer break for many Ontario students.

Classes resume today in boards including the Bluewater District School Board, the District School Board of Niagara and the Halton District School Board.

Some other boards — including the largest, the Toronto District School Board — will start classes on Thursday.

This will be the third school year in which classes are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario’s education minister, Stephen Lecce, touted the province’s investments in school ventilation Tuesday as he marked the return to in-person or remote learning for many students.

“Our cautious plan is designed to minimize disruption and maximize safety — with a focus on ventilation improvements — so that your children can continue learning throughout the year,” Lecce said in a statement.

He also urged students to “remain vigilant” in the face of the ongoing health crisis.

The province’s Ministry of Education has sent guidelines to schools in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, which include requirements that staff and students self-screen for COVID-19 each day and wear masks indoors.

The ministry has also required that all boards offer a remote learning option for students who don’t feel comfortable in the classroom due to the pandemic.