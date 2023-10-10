OHS Canada Magazine

Thanksgiving shooting at Pickering, Ont., casino leaves security guard dead


October 10, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety Workplace Murder Workplace Shooting workplace violence

Durham police say an early-morning shooting at a casino in Pickering, Ont., has left an employee dead.

Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss says police were called for shots fired at Pickering Casino Resort and arrived on scene shortly after 5 a.m., where they found a security guard suffering from gunshot wounds.

She says 34-year-old Michael Ferdinand was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

Bortoluss says a group of men and women, who arrived at the casino armed and fled immediately after the shooting, are suspects and remain outstanding.

The force’s homicide unit is working with the casino to review surveillance video and interview witnesses, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police say the casino and the hotel on scene are closed for the investigation, and guests are being allowed to stay in their rooms or leave if they need to.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2023.

