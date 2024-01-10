OHS Canada Magazine

Suspect charged with attempted murder and assault after stabbing courthouse worker near Montreal


January 10, 2024
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety Quebec workplace violence

(MoiraM/Adobe Stock)

The suspect in Tuesday’s stabbing at a courthouse near Montreal is facing multiple charges.

Alexandre Garcés, 44, is expected to appear in court today to be charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

A 68-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked on Tuesday at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que., southeast of Montreal.

A lawyer who witnessed the aftermath said the victim was a well-known court interpreter whose face and head were covered in blood after the attack.

Police said today the victim’s life remains in danger.

They have said the suspect did not know the victim and the motive for the crime is unclear.

