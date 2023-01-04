Vancouver-based SureWerx sold to private equity firm Partners Group

SureWerx, a provider of personal protective equipment, safety gear, and tool solutions, has been sold to a private equity firm.

Partners Group bought the company, which is based out of Vancouver and Chicago, from its former owner, The Riverside Company.

“On behalf of our clients, we are excited to partner with the SureWerx team to build upon their strong track record of growth, including through strategic acquisitions, while maintaining their outstanding track record of service,” said Derek Lim, Managing Director, Private Equity Goods & Products Industry Vertical, Partners Group.

“SureWerx is a leading technical safety products supplier with a portfolio of strong brand names and a history of successful product innovation for its customers and end-users across multiple distribution channels.”

Industrial safety a focus for Partners Group

Lim said industrial safety has been a thematic focus area for the company over the last four years.

“SureWerx’s products play an important role in ensuring worker safety, which fits with our commitment to invest in companies that achieve positive stakeholder impact. We are excited to partner with Chris and the team to execute on our shared value creation growth initiatives,” said Lim.

SureWerx CEO calls it ‘significant milestone’

Chris Baby, the CEO of SureWerx, said the transition was a significant milestone for the company.

“We are extremely excited to team up with Partners Group. With the support of Riverside, our team has worked diligently over the past four years to build an outstanding platform for growth, and we are grateful for the unwavering support they have given us,” said Baby.

“Partners Group offers additional resources to cement our market leading position and institutionalize our vision,” he said.

“Partners Group’s operational expertise and financial resources make the firm an ideal longterm partner to help us achieve our goals and they will enable SureWerx to quickly leverage the platform that we have created. Our visions are aligned, and we will be working strategically to bring additional innovative products and solutions to enhance worker safety and productivity in all of our end markets.”

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. SureWerx owns 18 established brands across 27 product categories