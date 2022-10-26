Students invited to apply for OHS scholarships from CCOHS

The 2023 Dick Martin Scholarship Award hosted by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) is now open for post-secondary occupational health and safety students to apply.

Two $3,000 scholarships will be awarded to one university student and one college student pursuing their education in a field related to occupational health and safety. Each of the winning students’ academic institutions will also receive a $500 award.

Eligible students are required to complete an online application form, a cover letter outlining their aspirations of obtaining a career in the health and safety industry, and a 1,000-to-1,200-word essay on one of two topics related to occupational health and safety:

Prevention Essay: Choose a high-risk workplace hazard. How would you work to solve and create awareness about the issue?

Technical Essay: Research an existing or emerging hazard or risk (coverage may include how to identify, assess, and control the risks).

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. EST, January 31, 2023. Scholarship rules, criteria, and other guidelines are available on the CCOHS website.

Additional information

Students must be enrolled in either a full-time or part-time occupational health and safety-related course or program leading to an occupational health and safety certificate, diploma or degree at an accredited college or university in Canada.

Examples of programs eligible for this scholarship include mine safety, occupational or industrial health and safety, industrial hygiene, safety management or other related safety degree program.

Winners of the Dick Martin Scholarship Award will be announced in April 2023.

This scholarship fund was established in 2002 in memory of Dick Martin, a health and safety advocate and a pioneer of workplace health and safety in Canada.

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.ccohs.ca/scholarships/dmartin/