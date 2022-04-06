Students in Saskatchewan get lesson in safety, injury prevention

Saskatchewan is working with the Saskatchewan Safety Council (SSC) to provide more opportunities for students to learn about safety and injury prevention.

By including injury prevention and safety content in Saskatchewan curricula, children and youth will be better prepared to prevent home and workplace injuries as they grow and enter the work force, the province said in a press release.

“We all know that education plays a big role in preventing workplace injury,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said.

“We are pleased to partner with the Saskatchewan Safety Council to strengthen our curriculum so that this education begins at a young age and we can ensure a safe workplace for the next generation.”

The SSC has reviewed and provided feedback focused on strengthening injury prevention and safety procedures and practices in Practical and Applied Arts curricula such as Theatre Arts, Tourism, Hairstyling and Esthetics, Food Studies and Electrical and Electronics. The Ministry of Education considers their suggestions before finalizing new and renewed curriculum documents that are used by teachers.

The SSC is currently supporting work on Emergency Services, Agriculture Production, Machining and Wildlife Management curricula development.

“We are excited to continue working with the Ministry of Education to enhance injury prevention information, safety resources, and supports for Saskatchewan youth and educators in the K-12 education system,” Saskatchewan Safety Council Chief Executive Officer Ryan Jacobson said. “Preventable injury is the leading cause of death in people 1 to 34 years of age. By investing into high quality resources at earlier ages, we can make great strides on our path to become a province of safety excellence.”