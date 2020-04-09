Steps for Life fundraiser will take different turn in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic will alter the way in which the Steps for Life – Walking for Families of Workplace Tragedy will be held in 2020.

Steps for Life is an annual event held in various Canadian communities focused on increasing awareness about the importance of workplace health and safety, and supporting those who’ve been affected by work‐related fatalities, life‐altering injuries and occupational disease.

It serves as the primary fundraiser for the national charity Threads of Life.

Supporters are being encouraged to choose a personal activity at some point in May, such as a kitchen Scrabble tournament, birdwatching or bike ride, and post it online alongside the hashtag #MyWhyMyWay.

The need for which you are walking, sponsoring and raising funds continues, according to the Toronto organization. Families affected by workplace tragedy continue to need your support, and communities and workplaces continue to need awareness of health and safety.

“This wasn’t how we had planned to run Steps for Life this year, but we’re really honoured at how readily all our volunteers and participants have jumped in to support our new direction,” said Susan Haldane, communications manager at Threads of Life. “We’re excited to see all the different plans people have for their Steps for Life MyWhyMyWay activity.”