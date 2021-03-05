Stay-at-home order to end in Toronto, Peel, North Bay

The Ontario government is lifting its stay-at-home order next week in Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay-Parry Sound.

The three regions were the last ones still under the order, while most of the province transitioned back to the government’s colour-coded pandemic response framework last month.

Toronto and Peel will go into the strictest “grey lockdown” category of the framework, as recommended by public health officials in those regions. Advertisment

The province says North Bay will be placed in the red zone, the second most restrictive level of pandemic measures.

Seven other regions will also move to different restriction levels on Monday.

The province says Peterborough, Sudbury and Simcoe-Muskoka will go into the red zone; Haldimand-Norfolk and Temiskaming will go into orange; and Haliburton, Kawartha and Pine Ridge, as well as Renfrew County, will go into yellow.